|
|
WARREN WILSON GLENDA A.
Age 70, of Monroeville, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in UPMC East. Born November 4, 1948, in McKeesport, Daughter of the late Isaiah and Minnie Kate Washington Warren; beloved wife of the late Major John Wilson, Jr.; loving mother of Major John (Olivia) Wilson, III and Michelle T. Wilson, both of Las Vegas, NV; Myesha M. (Ronnie) Martin and Miriam E. Wilson, both of Monroeville; grandmother of three; loving sister of Paul Warren, of Seattle, WA, Isaiah Warren, and Bonita Bulock, both of Las Vegas, NV, and Donell Warren, of Clairton. Friends will be received Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the Monroeville Assembly of God, 4561 Old William Penn Hwy., Monroeville, with services starting at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., McKeesport, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019