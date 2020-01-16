Home

GLENDA JOYCE (JACKSON) NAPPER

Glenda Joyce Napper (Jackson), 74, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 3, 1945, to the late Glendora Rainey and Jesse James Jackson. Beloved wife for of the late Joseph Napper; devoted mother of John and Sydnee Napper; doting grandmother of Ta-Jore, Brian, Xavier, Samantha, Sykai and Jokani and two great-grandchildren; sister of Stephen Jackson (Selma); one brother-in-law, Churchman Louis Napper (Annette); also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on January 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. with services immediately following  at Second Baptist Church of Homestead, 108 W. 12th Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
