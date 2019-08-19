Home

White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Baptist Church
812 Swissvale Ave
GLENICE D. PRICE


1935 - 2019
GLENICE D. PRICE Obituary
PRICE GLENICE D.

Age 84, retired CYF counselor for Allegheny County, quietly on August 13, 2019. Daughter of the late Stevenson and Malinda Rose; wife of the late James A., Sr.; mother of the late Gregory K., James, Jr., Rochelle Jackson; sister of Garland (Deborah), Mary, Martha Rose, Jannie (Rudolph) Dean, and the late Lilton Rose, Sr.; and a host of grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, and relatives. Family will receive guests Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11 a.m. at Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 Swissvale Ave. 15221. Interment Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
