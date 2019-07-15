BARNHART, SR. GLENN A.

Age 94, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. A son of the late Harry and Mildred Redding Barnhart, he was born in Livermore, PA on January 26, 1925. A resident of Belle Vernon since 1977, Glenn had been a member of the Rehoboth Presbyterian Church. He had been employed as a carpenter for Westinghouse, retiring in 1989. Glenn was a Machinist Mate Third Class with the U.S. Navy Seabee's from 1943 to 1946. He loved gardening and crafting. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Tanya Barnhart of West Mifflin and Kenneth and Sharon Barnhart of Hutchinson, PA; his lifelong friend and companion, Edith Scott of Blairsville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Ruth Trimble of Blairsville and Evelyn and Bud Miller of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Tracy (Brent) Telegdy, Jesse (Jamie) Barnhart, Katie Barnhart, Bobbi Jean Lane, Kenny Barnhart, and Maura Barnhart; and five great-grandchildren, Hanna, Chase, Chyann, Collin, and Scarlette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Gross Barnhart in 1977. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon (724-929-5300) www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Donald Glunt officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.