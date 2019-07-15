Home

More Obituaries for GLENN BARNHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENN A. BARNHART Sr.

GLENN A. BARNHART Sr. Obituary
BARNHART, SR. GLENN A.

Age 94, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. A son of the late Harry and Mildred Redding Barnhart, he was born in Livermore, PA on January 26, 1925. A resident of Belle Vernon since 1977, Glenn had been a member of the Rehoboth Presbyterian Church. He had been employed as a carpenter for Westinghouse, retiring in 1989.  Glenn was a Machinist Mate Third Class with the U.S. Navy Seabee's from 1943 to 1946.  He loved gardening and crafting. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Glenn and Tanya Barnhart of West Mifflin and Kenneth and Sharon Barnhart of Hutchinson, PA; his lifelong friend and companion, Edith Scott of Blairsville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Ruth Trimble of Blairsville and Evelyn and Bud Miller of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Tracy (Brent) Telegdy, Jesse (Jamie) Barnhart, Katie Barnhart, Bobbi Jean Lane, Kenny Barnhart, and Maura Barnhart; and five great-grandchildren, Hanna, Chase, Chyann, Collin, and Scarlette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Gross Barnhart in 1977.  Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. in the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon  (724-929-5300) www.FergusonFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.  A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Donald Glunt officiating.  Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
