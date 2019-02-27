Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
GLENN AUGUST SALZMANN

GLENN AUGUST SALZMANN Obituary
SALZMANN GLENN AUGUST

Of Squirrel Hill, formerly of Arizona and Wisconsin on Saturday, February 23, 2019, age 91. Beloved longtime companion of Cecilia Halle; father of April Wald (John), Rhonda Schneider (Dave), and the late Glenn, Jr.; father of affection to Randall Halle (Mohammed); grandfather of four; great-grandfather of four; brother of Verna O'Connell and Lois May; predeceased by six siblings; loving friend of Monique Hurt; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Charles Morris Nursing Home. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
