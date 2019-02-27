|
SALZMANN GLENN AUGUST
Of Squirrel Hill, formerly of Arizona and Wisconsin on Saturday, February 23, 2019, age 91. Beloved longtime companion of Cecilia Halle; father of April Wald (John), Rhonda Schneider (Dave), and the late Glenn, Jr.; father of affection to Randall Halle (Mohammed); grandfather of four; great-grandfather of four; brother of Verna O'Connell and Lois May; predeceased by six siblings; loving friend of Monique Hurt; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Charles Morris Nursing Home. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019