HUGHES GLENN D.

Age 70, of Freedom, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Loving husband of 47 years to Susan N. Hughes (May); beloved son of Louise and the late James Hughes; brother of Gary Hughes; son-in-law of the late Charles and Nora May; brother-in-law of Kent (Valerie) May; proud uncle of C. Kent (Melanie) May, Jr., Kerry Hecht, Kathryn (Matthew) McBride, Andrew (Lora) Harrell, James Davis (Chelsea) May and Grant S. May. He is also survived by nine great-nieces and nephews. Glenn was a 1967 graduate of Bethel Park High School, a 1971 graduate of Washington and Jefferson College and has a Master's Degree and Principal Certification from Duquesne University. He was a respected teacher, administrator and coach at Bethel Park High School for 35 years. As a longtime member of Ruthfred Lutheran Church, he taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. He was an avid sports fan and held season tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins for over 40 years. A memorial service for Glenn will be held at a later date at Ruthfred Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Bethel Park Education/Community Foundation, P.O. Box 811, Bethel Park, PA 15102 or Ruthfred Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 3401 South Park Rd., Bethel Park, PA 15102.

