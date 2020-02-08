Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
GLENN DeFAZIO

DeFAZIO GLENN

Age 73, of Oakmont passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, six months after the death of his beloved wife, Christine A. DeFazio.  Loving father of Glena (Kevin) Melick, Scott (Lindsay) DeFazio, Jae DeFazio, and Nathan (fianceé Heather) DeFazio.  Grandfather of Adrianna, Joshua, Lynsie, Kayla, Zachary, Rylie, Macin, and Calista.  Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their discretion.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
