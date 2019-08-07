|
GOODEN GLENN E.
On Friday, August 2, 2019, Glenn E. Gooden, Age 58, of McKeesport, PA. Husband of LaWanda (Fletcher) Gooden; son of Jean Murtaza; brother of Melva Fair, Melvin and Michael Gooden. Also survived by other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on August 8, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 90 Port Perry Rd., N. Versailles, PA 15137 where the funeral service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. on August 9, 2019. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019