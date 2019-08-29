Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
GLENN E. KEMPF

GLENN E. KEMPF Obituary
KEMPF GLENN E.

Age 94, of West Mifflin, formerly of Newport, RI, passed away August 27, 2019. Glenn is survived by his three Step-Daughters, Barbara (Patrick) Miller, Joanne Majernik, Theresa (Albert) Urasek; Step-Son, John Majernik; Niece, Charlene Bregar; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his, wife, Dolores D. Kempf and wife Agnes  Majernik-Kempf, Son, Kevin Kempf. Glenn proudly served his country as WW II Veteran. He left the world a better place by the way he lived his life. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:00 am - 9:30 am at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A  Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am in Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
