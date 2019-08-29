|
KEMPF GLENN E.
Age 94, of West Mifflin, formerly of Newport, RI, passed away August 27, 2019. Glenn is survived by his three Step-Daughters, Barbara (Patrick) Miller, Joanne Majernik, Theresa (Albert) Urasek; Step-Son, John Majernik; Niece, Charlene Bregar; 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his, wife, Dolores D. Kempf and wife Agnes Majernik-Kempf, Son, Kevin Kempf. Glenn proudly served his country as WW II Veteran. He left the world a better place by the way he lived his life. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm & Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:00 am - 9:30 am at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am in Holy Spirit Church, West Mifflin.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019