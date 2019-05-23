Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
AIRHART GLENN F.

Age 81, of Plum, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. Beloved Husband for 61 years to June (Siverd) Airhart; loving father of Glenn (Joanne) Airhart, Vicki (Dan) Anick, and Tom (Trisha) Airhart; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of 11, and one on the way; brother of Sally Vasko and the late Cathy Petika. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Barney. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of 1:30 p.m. funeral service at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
