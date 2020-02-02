|
HAMAKER GLENN F.
Age 91, Greentree, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Glenn was a loyal employee of 30 + years with Capital then United Airlines. He also enjoyed many years as a Greentree Volunteer Firefighter. He was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis. He was the proud father of two daughters, Tina Hamaker-Chanon, (husband Gregg) of Paul Smiths, NY and Coconut Creek, FL, and Carla Jeke (husband, Edward) of Deerfield Beach, FL; and very proud grandfather of one grandson, Travis Jeke of Fayetteville, NC. Friends welcome MONDAY 2-4, 7- 9 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp 15220. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. TUESDAY in the funeral home. In memorium, please consider a donation to the Greentree Volunteer Fire Department in Glenn's name. It would mean so much more than flowers. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020