More Obituaries for GLENN CANNON
GLENN M. CANNON ESQ

GLENN M. CANNON ESQ Obituary
CANNON, ESQ GLENN M.

Formerly of Highland Park, on Monday, January 20, 2020, age 71. Beloved husband of Catherine Siegworth Cannon; father of Glenn M. Cannon, Jr., MD and Grant W. Cannon, Esq. (Ashley Kral Cannon, Esq.); grandfather of Jack Thomas, Lily Catherine, and Victoria Jean Cannon; brother of Nancy Manolios (Lou) and the late Thomas and Jeffrey Cannon; son of the late Regis and Dorothy Cannon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mr. Cannon was the founding Director of Pittsburgh's Emergency Medical Services and former Director of Public Safety for the City of Pittsburgh. He was also a former Allegheny County Manager. He had a 40-year career in Emergency Management and was recruited by President George W. Bush to serve as Director of Disaster Operations for the Department of Homeland Security following Hurricane Katrina. He later served as Director of Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Mr. Cannon was a longtime member of Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) and was serving as State Treasurer at the time of his passing. He was also serving on the Council of Trustees for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Glenn's name to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation Urology Fund, www.givetochildrens.org Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
