|
|
DANDOY GLENN RAYMOND
Age 62, of Upper Saint Claire, PA, passed away at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh, PA on September 13. He was the son of Kathleen Johnson Dandoy and the late Dr. William O. Dandoy. A graduate of Grove City College, he was a manager for McDonalds restaurants until he began working at Country Meadows Retirement Communities in Bridgeville, PA. There he was regional marketing manager for thirty years. He was also owner and manager of the Original Putt R Golf and Canadohta Creamery at Lake Canadohta. He was a commissioner-at-large from 2007 to 2015 for Upper Saint Claire township. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Roberta Harris Manos Dandoy and their children, Hannah Kathleen Dandoy (Roseboro, NC), Russell Harris Dandoy (Upper Saint Claire, PA), Natalie Adele Dandoy (Washington, PA), Amy Manos Ericksen (Mike) (Verona, PA), and James G. Manos (Corry, PA); and two grandsons, Parker and Adrien Dandoy. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen J. Dandoy (Erie, PA); two brothers, Jeffrey Wayne Dandoy (Newark, DE) and Shawn William Dandoy (Lake of the Ozarks, MO); and his sister, Alison Claire Stuhr (Union, KY). A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper Saint Claire, Glenn served as an elder. He also attended the Riceville United Methodist Church in Centerville, PA. A funeral service will be held in the Riceville United Methodist Church in Centerville, PA on Thursday, September 19, at 3 p.m. Viewing and visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Riceville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 44, Centerville, PA 16404. Flowers may be sent to the Riceville United Methodist Church, 37748 PA Highway 77, Centerville, PA 16404. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the BRACKEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407. To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019