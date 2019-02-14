NOBLE GLENN REEVES

Age 91, of Bristol Village in Waverly, Ohio passed away on February 7, 2019. Glenn was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 2, 1928, the son of the late John Harold Noble and Idalaura (Norton) Noble. He attended Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh. Glenn received a B.A. degree from Muskingum University with a music major (vocal) and a B.S. degree in Printing Management from Carnegie Mellon University. On July 26, 1958 he was united in marriage to Irene Mae (Adams) Noble of Glenford, OH, who survives. After serving in the U.S. Army of occupation in Japan, he was a missionary under the Presbyterian Church (USA) in Sudan, South Sudan, and Ethiopia for 20 years. As a young adult, he was tenor soloist at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church and at the 2nd United Presbyterian Church in Wilkinsburg, PA. At the time of his death, Mr. Noble was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waverly, OH, having served as an elder and singing in the choir. Surviving are a son, Stuart Harold Noble of Deer Lodge, MO; a daughter, Nancy Laura (Ralph) Hamilton of Durham, NC; grandson, Wesley Allen Hamilton; granddaughter, Nina Irene Hamilton; nephews, Arthur (Ursula) Smith, Joey Smith; nieces, Roberta (Gary) Hemminger, Jo Ann (Phil) Heigl; great-nephew, Arthur "AJ" (Jenny) Smith; great-nieces, Nicole (Ryan) Friday and Jaclyn (Ian) Workman; cousins, Joan Houghton of Peach Tree City, GA, John Hugh (Phyllis) Stoyle of Valencia, PA, Janet Lee Schubert of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert (Joanne) Lennox of Severna Park, MD, and Nancy Lee Norton Phelps of Murchison, TX. Two special friends also survive, Giovanni Zemprogno of Dembi Dollo, Ethiopia and Lydia Assefa-Dawson of Federal Way, WA, formerly of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Preceding Glenn in death were his parents; a sister, Marjorie Ann Smith, her husband, Stanley Smith; and cousins, Jean Louise Norton Lanier and John (Arlene) Lennox. Glenn enjoyed all sports, particularly watching and following the Pittsburgh teams, and participated in many including softball and golf. He also enjoyed classical music, particularly opera, and solving puzzles of all types. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Waverly, OH on February 12, 2019 with Rev. Dr. Bruce Henderson officiating. Burial of the ashes will be in New Concord, OH Cemetery with family and friends present. BOYER FUNERAL HOME, in Waverly, OH is in charge of arrangements.

