|
|
ALMASY GLENN RICHARD
A loving husband and devoted father of three passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 86. Glenn was born on July 15, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Otto and Ethel Almasy. He received his Journeymen Wiremen's ticket in 1960. In October of 1953, he married Geraldine "Gerry" Conley whom he leaves behind along with his twin daughters, Debby Almasy and Karen Brown; son, Glenn R. Almasy, II; grandsons, Justin (Erica) Brown and Christopher (Michelle) Brown; great-grandchildren, Dylan Corso-Brown, Harper Brown and Oliver Brown; sister, Gail Haney; brother, Jack Almasy; brother in law, Robert Conley; he is also survived by nieces and nephews. Glenn was a long standing member of the Moose 298 Universal Golf League, a 65-year IBEW member as well as President of IBEW retiree club and was an avid golfer with IBEW local 5 golf club. He spent many winters hunting with his son Glenn and best Friend Red Jelenik at their hunting camp. From coaching his son's Penn Hills little league team to supporting his grandsons in Oakmont soccer and baseball Glenn devoted his time and resources tirelessly. Glenn received great enjoyment from watching young athletes mature. Glenn and Gerry traveled extensively with Christopher and Justin to watch their competitive hockey games. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the , 2835 E. Carson St. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road) Penn Hills Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020