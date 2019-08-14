|
|
BRAY GLENN ROY
Glenn Roy Bray, age 87, of Shaler Township, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born March 15, 1932, in Moon Run Township, he was the son of the late Henry P. and Isabelle (Wilson) Bray and husband of the late Rosemary "Sis" (Snyder) Bray. He was the brother of Donald H. (Barbara) Bray; Ralph R. (Ann) Bray; Jean Whiting and the late James Bray. Glenn was a proud Army Sergeant veteran of the Korean War. He was a Special Delivery Person with U.S. Postal Service for more than 30 years. He was a member of the U.S. Postal Union and VFW Post 9199 Shaler Township. There will be no visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the All Saints Church Etna, 19 Wilson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15223. Everyone please meet at the church. He will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Augustine Cemetery in Shaler Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Glenn's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019