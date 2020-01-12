Home

Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
View Map
More Obituaries for GLENN UFFELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENN WILLIAM UFFELMAN

GLENN WILLIAM UFFELMAN Obituary
UFFELMAN GLENN WILLIAM

Age 96, passed into eternal life on January 2, 2020. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Skyvue Funeral Home. Mr. Uffelman was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He served active duty in World War II with the 65th Infantry Division, which was part of General Patton's Third Army, and then post-war with the 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One). Mr. Uffelman relocated his family to Texas in 1975 and retired from Lone Star Steel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty; daughter, Nancy Carpenter; his parents; brothers, Paul and Henry; sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son-in-law and nephews. Mr. Uffelman is survived by his remaining four daughters, Debbie Maday, Becky Thornton, Kimberly Uffelman and Pam Brown; two sons-in-law, Greg Carpenter and Tim Brown; two granddaughters, Amanda (Trevor) Day and Megan Brown; one great-grandson, Rhett Day; niece, nephew, grandniece and grandnephew.The family would like to give a special thanks to staff at Brookdale Pecan Park and Envoy Hospice who cared so tenderly for Glenn in the last three months of his time here on Earth.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
