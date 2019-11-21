|
BRATON GLENNA MAE
Age 76, of Gibsonia, on November 19, 2019. Born in Indiana, PA on April 25, 1943, daughter of the late Glenn Henry and Mae Elizabeth Coy Campbell. Beloved wife for 52 years of John W. Braton. Loving mother of Tracey (Chris) Fanning, Shelley (Jeff) Kloiber, and Kimberly (John) Lantz. Sister of Jon (Renee) Campbell, Jerry Campbell, and the late Gary Campbell. Dear grandmother of Dakota, Jett, Harley Mae, Ryder, Sydney, Noah, Alexander, Axel, and the late Ava Mae. Friends received Sunday, 3-7 p.m. and Monday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. A celebration service of Glenne Mae's life will follow visitation on Monday at 12 p.m. with Rev. Paul A. Becker, officiating. Glenna wished to have friends and family wear blues and bright colors to her funeral, no black clothing. Glenna Mae valued her children and grandchildren more than anything in the world and was always taking care of everyone else. She loved being a mother and sister to her countless friends, entertaining, cooking, travel, the beach, and staying active. Family suggests donation in the form of gift cards to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019