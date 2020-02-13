|
PRATT GLENNA (ZINN)
Glenna Zinn Pratt went to meet her Savior and sing in the great heavenly choir on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at age 91. Glenna was born in Morgantown, WV in 1928. She was the daughter of C. Glenn and Marjorie W. Zinn. Glenna graduated from Morgantown High School, and West Virginia University, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. She was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Glenna married Robert F. Pratt in March 1948 in Morgantown. They were married for more than 50 years prior to Bob's death in 1999. As a young married couple they moved to Washington, PA in 1949. Glenna was a long-time member of the Church of the Covenant in Washington where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and member of the Covenant Choir and regular Mezza Soprano soloist. She was the past president of the Daughters of the Current Events Club, past president of the Monday Music Club and past president of Family Services Board. Glenna served as a member of the Board of Directors of the YWCA and the Salvation Army. She was the former Chairman of the Neighborhood House Auxiliary. Glenna is survived by her brother, David W. Zinn of Fort Lauderdale, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas E. Zinn of Morgantown, WV. Glenna is survived by her children, Robert F. Pratt, Jr. (Karen) of Louisville KY, Janice P. Busch (Jim) of Mentor OH, and Thomas D. Pratt (Marcia) of Mt. Lebanon. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren: Stephen, Shawn (Amanda) and Jonathan (Caroline) Pratt, Michael, David (Crystal) and Andrew (Amanda) Busch, and Grace (Miles) Crawley, Maggie, Caroline, Bella and Kate Pratt, and by her six great-grandchildren: Makenna Pratt, Zoey, Zaylee and Zyla Busch, Emma Busch, and Jaxon Crawley. Glenna had a heart for mission and children. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and was blessed by visits with her great grandchildren. Glenna was an avid sports fan, particularly the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The family is thankful for the visits and prayer support from Glenna's church family at the Church of the Covenant, as well as the care she received from the staff at Presbyterian SeniorCare and Family Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenna's memory to the Church of the Covenant: Haiti ministry, Presbyterian SeniorCare, Family Hospice or Citizen's Library would be appreciated. A worship service celebrating Glenna's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington, PA. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church on Saturday prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., Washington. Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020