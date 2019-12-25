|
PERRY GLORIA A.
Gloria A. Perry, 86, of Brentwood was called home with God on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Anna Yuhasz whom she thanked every day for giving her life, and lovingly raised by the late Mary and Frederick Weingartz, and nurtured by her "brothers and sister," the late Lawrence Weingartz, Frederick (Gloria) Weingartz, and M. Virginia (Herbert) Williams who taught her to love unconditionally. She was the devoted wife of 46 years to the late Francis E. Perry. She was the daughter in law to the late Vincenza Maria (Bonaccorsi) and Emanuel F. Perry. She was the sister in law to the late Anthony E. Perry, and John F. Perry. She was the adoring mother of the late Emanuel F. (Manny) Perry and the late Nancy A. Perry. She is survived by her daughter Jean Marie Perry and son, David J. Perry, her nieces, nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was a devout Roman Catholic who was able to tell you the saint of the day by memory and never allowed you to leave the house without her saying a prayer for you. Although she was in constant pain and in and out of hospitals most of her life and for a long time, home bound, she was never bitter or complained and always offered her suffering to the "poor souls in purgatory". She was the phone friend and surrogate mother to her friends and the friends of her children who often called to get a great laugh, advice or more importantly, ask for prayers. She had a very generous, loving and calming nature, an impish sense of humor and she will sorrowfully be missed here on earth by all those she touched. Friends and family will be received Friday from 2-8 pm at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Sylvester Church, 3754 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Everyone is to meet at the Church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL. 35210-9948 or to Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104. Arrangements by the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019