John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
SHORR GLORIA A. (BARNES)

Age 77, on Friday, June 21, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Howard L. "Skip" Shorr; loving mother to Jason (Lauren) Shorr; and stepmother of Christine (Mark) Dusch and Lori (Steve Parks) Shorr-Parks; proud grandma to Kara, Emily, Aayla, Reylinn Shorr, Keri Dusch, Kelsey (Austin) Rosecrans, Eliot Shorr-Parks, Sadie (Aaron Moss) Shorr-Parks and Jude Shorr-Parks; cherished sister of Judith (William) Steward and Margaret (Charles) Skalos; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Gloria was a retired registered nurse and an active life-long member of Spencer United Methodist Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Monday, June 23, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
