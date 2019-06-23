|
SHORR GLORIA A. (BARNES)
Age 77, on Friday, June 21, 2019, of Whitehall, formerly of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Howard L. "Skip" Shorr; loving mother to Jason (Lauren) Shorr; and stepmother of Christine (Mark) Dusch and Lori (Steve Parks) Shorr-Parks; proud grandma to Kara, Emily, Aayla, Reylinn Shorr, Keri Dusch, Kelsey (Austin) Rosecrans, Eliot Shorr-Parks, Sadie (Aaron Moss) Shorr-Parks and Jude Shorr-Parks; cherished sister of Judith (William) Steward and Margaret (Charles) Skalos; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Gloria was a retired registered nurse and an active life-long member of Spencer United Methodist Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Monday, June 23, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019