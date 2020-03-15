SULLIVAN GLORIA ANN
Age 80, of Turtle Creek, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald T. Sullivan; loving mother of Patricia (Albert Wikowski) Sullivan, Colleen (Jim) Theys and the late Donald T. Sullivan; grandmother of Anna (Joseph) Kostrick and Megan (Dave) Bobak; great-grandmother of four; and sister of Genevieve Malegreca and many late siblings. Also survived by her adoring dog, Zoey. Per Gloria's wishes, services are to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com