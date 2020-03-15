GLORIA ANN SULLIVAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA ANN SULLIVAN.
Service Information
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA
15238
(412)-828-5700
Obituary
Send Flowers

SULLIVAN GLORIA ANN

Age 80, of Turtle Creek, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald T. Sullivan; loving mother of Patricia (Albert Wikowski) Sullivan, Colleen (Jim) Theys and the late Donald T. Sullivan; grandmother of Anna (Joseph) Kostrick and Megan (Dave) Bobak; great-grandmother of four; and sister of Genevieve Malegreca and many late siblings. Also survived by her adoring dog, Zoey. Per Gloria's wishes, services are to remain private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.