TROIANO GLORIA ANNE (ZAMBON)

Age 86, of Shaler Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles A. Troiano; loving mother of Charles J., David, Dianne Wadsworth (Daniel) and Lisa (Michael); grandmother of Kristen Wadsworth, Michelle Kutscher (Ryan), Nicole and Lauren; daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Agnoli Zambon. Gloria will be remembered in life for her strength, independence and wisdom. In addition to her pride and love of family, she enjoyed traveling, swimming and gardening. Visitation Sun. 2-7 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.