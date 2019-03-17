IHNAT GLORIA B. (GIERL)

Age 83, formerly of Economy and Moon Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Beaver Eldercare, Hopewell Twp. She was born July 28, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late John G. and Elizabeth (Smola) Gierl. She was a secretary for Economy Electric Supply, Ambridge and a member of Good Samaritan Catholic Church, Ambridge. She was a former member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Moon Township. She was also a former member of the Robin Hill Homemakers, Moon Twp. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, cleaning and collecting dolls. She made friends easily and was loved by many. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband, John J. Ihnat; two sisters, Rita Gloff and Mildred Steppan. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy and Dr. David Quinn of Imperial, Elaine Glad and her husband George of Hopewell; a son, Joseph J. (Joanne) Ihnat, of Moon Twp.; three grandchildren, Emily and Matt Quinn and Mark Ihnat; a brother, John (Diane) Gierl of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Parkinsons Research Foundation, at www.parkinson.org. The family would like to thank the Staff of Beaver Elder Care and Pilgrimage Hospice for the loving and compassionate care extended to Gloria while under their care.