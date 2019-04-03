CIVITARESE GLORIA (BRASH)

Of Scott Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her side on April 1, 2019. She was an only child of Rose and Bruno Brash of Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and Carlow College. She was a medical social worker at Mercy Hospital where she met her late husband, Dr. Louis R. Civitarese. They were married 56 years. They worked side-by-side in his surgical practice at Divine Providence Hospital. Gloria filled the waiting room with photos of their five children. Her children were her proudest achievement. Her two sons, Dr. Frank A. Civitarese and Dr. Louis A. Civitarese have been practicing together for 30 years. Her daughters, Carmelita, Michelle and Eugenia are registered nurses. Gloria and her family loved to travel. She also loved poetry, history and writing. She loved teaching CCD at St. Simon and Jude Church and hosted a home Bible study for years. Her greatest joy was gathering her large family around her kitchen table to share a meal together. Sunday dinner was an Italian Feast which included homemade pasta and her famous zucchini salad. With children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren the table was set for 30 people. She always encouraged her grandchildren to study and "get back to work or school." The entire family vacationed to the Outer Banks in North Carolina every summer. All 35 family members stayed together in a large beach house. It was a cherished time together with many fond memories. Gloria is survived by her son, Dr. Frank Civitarese (Mary Frances Civitarese) and their children, Dr. Francesca McQueen (Keil), Louis, Frank and Albert; daughter, Carmelita Minella (Dr. Ricci Minella) and their children Dr. Gloria Minella, Dr. Angelo Minella, Ricci Minella (Jessica) and their daughter Carmelita and Carmen Minella; daughter, Michelle Weniger (Dr. Frederick Weniger) and their children Julie Herrington (Dr. Matthew Herrington) and their children Michael, Molly and Faith, Dr. Frederick Weniger (Jennifer) and their children Paige, Lauren and Frederick, Michael Weniger (Stacey) and their children Michael and Luca, Christina O'Hearn (Patrick); son Dr. Lou Civitarese (Beth Civitarese) and their children Louis and Nina; and daughter Eugenia Finizio (Ralph Finizio, esq.) and their children Anthony Finizio esq. (Christina) and Eugenia Cassidy (Michael). There will be a private viewing for the immediate family only. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Simon and Jude Church. All friends and family welcome. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp.