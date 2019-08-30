|
MURTHA GLORIA E.
Age 93 of West Mifflin, died Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Mount Clare, PA on November 4, 1925, the daughter of the late Norman G. and Leona B. Miller Schankel. Gloria enjoyed knitting, crocheting, word puzzles, bowling, and in her youth, she was an outstanding swimmer and diver. She loved to color so much that she started a coloring club at Locust Grove Personal Care. Gloria was a member of the USO and was also a World War II Coast Watcher. She was a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD, and was a premarital counselor. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, John F. Murtha, age 98; sons, John M. (Mary Ann) Murtha of Chambersburg, PA, Richard J. (Pamela) Murtha of Evans, GA, Mark D. (Katherine) Murtha of Clinton, PA, David T. (Debbie) Murtha of Avon, NY, and Kenneth L. (Debbie) Murtha of Worcester, PA; daughter, Eileen L. Murtha of West Mifflin; grandchildren, Bethany R. Murtha, Evan M. Murtha, Kelley A. Murtha, Allison L. Murtha, Bradley A. (Jamie) Murtha, Jeffrey K. (Tara) Murtha, Matthew C. (Maddy) Murtha; great-grandchild, Carson K. Murtha. Preceded in death by brothers, Spencer Schankel, Richard Schankel, Theodore Schankel, Leon Schankel, Norman Schankel and sister, Norma Stewart. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLER'S OF DRAVOSBURG/WEST MIFFLIN, 740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard, Dravosburg, PA 15034 (412-678-6192) on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Road, West Mifflin, PA 15122, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.