D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Pentacostal Temple Church Of God In Christ
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentacostal Temple Church Of God In Christ
6300 East Liberty Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
GLORIA FOKUO

Of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Kwame Fokuo; two sisters, Amma Johnson, Yaa Fokuo; and mother, Agatha Fokuo. Gloria was born in Kumasi, Ghana and came to the United States when she was five years old. Gloria Fokuo spent the majority of her high school years at Trinity Christian School located in Forest Hills, PA. Upon graduating from high school, Gloria joined the INROADS minority internship program where she worked as an intern for Westinghouse during her summer college years. Gloria went to college at the Penn State University Park campus where she obtained a BS degree in Accounting. Upon graduating from Penn State, Gloria worked for Mine Safety Appliances. Gloria also obtained a MBA degree from Robert Morris University. Gloria finished her accounting career as an accomplished senior level accountant with West Lake Chemical. Gloria loved spending her time reading romance novels. Gloria would spend time reading several hundred page novels in a single day. Gloria also loved spending time with her family in the US and with her relatives in Ghana. Gloria was also a member of the Pittsburgh Ghanian Women Association. The viewing will be on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m., additional viewing will be from 9 until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Pentacostal Temple Church Of God In Christ, located at 6300 East Liberty Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15206, where she was a longtime and faithful member. www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
