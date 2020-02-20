Home

Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary, Mother of God (St. Angela Merici)
White Oak, PA
GLORIA HAND-REICHENFELD

GLORIA HAND-REICHENFELD Obituary
HAND-REICHENFELD GLORIA

Age 92, of North Versailles, formerly of Elizabeth Township, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born May 21, 1927, in Pittsburgh and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion (Book) Connolly. Gloria, whom many knew as Katie, was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin L. Hand, who was a fighter pilot in World War II. She met Al shortly after the war and married him. They were married for 28 years when Al succumbed to heart disease in 1975. She then married Eugene "Gene" Reichenfeld, a noted musician and symphony conductor in the Pittsburgh area. She was married to Gene for 34 years before he passed away in 2016. Mom was a lover of the symphony, classical music and received great joy in reading and going to restaurants. Throughout her life, her primary focus was and always had been her family. Her happiest moments were at family gatherings where she interacted with three generations. She was unique in her ability to interact with her contemporaries as well as her great-grandchildren. She had the special ability to connect with people right away. Her greatest qualities were her abilities to be compassionate, loving and nurturing of her friends and family. She was also predeceased by her eldest son, Keith, who died in a mountain climbing accident on Mt. Huascaran in South America in 1978. She is survived by her sons, Kevin L. Hand and his wife, Karen; Sean Hand and his wife, Lori, as well as her daughter, Lisa Wittig and her husband, Dan. She was fortunate to share her life with her eight grandchildren, Katie Phillips, Jennifer Westby, Michelle Francis, Jeffrey Hand, Jessica Wittig, Jonathan Wittig, Julia Hand her brother, Nicholas Hand. Some of her best moments involved her great-grandchildren, Dylan Phillips, Adelyn Phillips, A.J. Phillips, Eliyana Westmorland and Kyrie Westmoreland. Friends and family will be received at 9:00 a.m. at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, (412) 672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Mary, Mother of God (St. Angela Merici), White Oak. Interment will follow at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to WQED in her memory. The web address is: www.wqed.org and the mailing address is: 4802 5th Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
