Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Sinai Memorial Park
GLORIA HERSCH

GLORIA HERSCH Obituary
HERSCH GLORIA

On Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of over 70 years to Morton Hersch; loving mother of Russell (Roz) Hersch and the late Bradley (Marilyn) Hersch; proud grandmother of Max (Alison), Meni, Michal (Yoad), Edya (Yonatan), Steven (Xinlei) and Noam. Also survived by six wonderful great-grandchildren. Gloria and her husband Morton were founding members of Temple David in Monroeville. She taught art classes at Longwood at Oakmont where she lived. She always had a sketchbook in her hand. She enjoyed watching sports with her husband and she was a beautiful person inside and out. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 12 noon and then proceed to Temple Sinai Memorial Park for 1 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to Temple David Congregation, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.schugar.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
