Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA HOCKENBERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA (PANICO) HOCKENBERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA (PANICO) HOCKENBERRY Obituary
HOCKENBERRY GLORIA (PANICO)

Age 88, of North Versailles, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of William Hockenberry of North Versailles; loving mother of Pamela Hockenberry of North Versailles and Susan (Raymond) Keyser of Mt. Pleasant; cherished sister of Julius (Mary) Panico. Preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Crammer and Joan Morris and her brothers, Antonio Panico and Robert Panico. Grandmother of Andrew and Leah Koval of Pittsburgh and Miranda and Warren Keyser of Mt. Pleasant; also survived by nieces and nephews. Gloria was a former charter member and Sunday School teacher of the Green Valley United Methodist Church.  She worked as both a poet and a stenographer at the home office of G.C. Murphy Company and Celli-Flynn Architects & Engineers. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. www.laniganfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now