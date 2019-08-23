|
HOCKENBERRY GLORIA (PANICO)
Age 88, of North Versailles, passed away at her home, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Beloved wife of William Hockenberry of North Versailles; loving mother of Pamela Hockenberry of North Versailles and Susan (Raymond) Keyser of Mt. Pleasant; cherished sister of Julius (Mary) Panico. Preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Crammer and Joan Morris and her brothers, Antonio Panico and Robert Panico. Grandmother of Andrew and Leah Koval of Pittsburgh and Miranda and Warren Keyser of Mt. Pleasant; also survived by nieces and nephews. Gloria was a former charter member and Sunday School teacher of the Green Valley United Methodist Church. She worked as both a poet and a stenographer at the home office of G.C. Murphy Company and Celli-Flynn Architects & Engineers. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. www.laniganfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019