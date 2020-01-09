|
|
ACRIE GLORIA J.
Gloria J. Acrie, 58, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed peacefully on January 1, 2020 at home. Born November 26, 1961 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late James and Katherine Kenney. Wife to the late Edward Acrie. Gloria was a Clerical Administrator for Alma Illery Medical Center for over 30 years. She was a beloved mother of Ryan Kenney, Robert (Satara) Nelson, and Phillip Acrie, all of Pittsburgh, PA; step-mother of, Michael (Meagan) and Thea Acrie; devoted grandmother; loving sister to Elaine (Fred) Quinn, Kathleen Acie, Michael (Tina) Kenney, Carol Kenney, Marilyn Hall, Ronald Throne, Donald Thorne, Kimberly Morrisey, and Steve Kenney; sister-in-law, Wendy Kenney. Friends will be received at Trinity Baptist Church, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm. Professional Services entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA 15132
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020