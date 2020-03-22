MALERBO GLORIA J.

Age 88, of Braddock Hills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Rocco Malerbo. Dear mother of Rocco (Jodee Shultz) Malerbo, Jr., of Dormont, Maria (John Eppinger) Getz, of Volant and Fred (Karen) Malerbo, of N. Huntingdon; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sister of Jackie Gariano, Carmella Buhot, Martha Herbinko, Tony Chieffallo, Chuck Chieffallo, Phillip Chieffallo and the late Elaine Palonis. Following the CDC regulations, visitation at the funeral home and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church will be private for the family only. Arrangements entrusted to the ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Brinton Rd. and Fourth St. (412) 271-3430. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.karishfuneralhome.com.