SANTORIELLO GLORIA J.

Age 93, of Freeport, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019; wife of the late Blazie Santoriello; loving mother of David, the late Blase (surviving Noreen) and the late Andrew Santoriello; preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters; grandmother of Blaise (Kelly) Santoriello and Amy Santoriello; great-grandmother of seven; also survived by two brothers-in-law, Sam and Lou; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria enjoyed bowling and traveling. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 Friday, August 30, 2019 at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at 12 noon at the St. Gerard Majella Church. Entombment will be at Mt. Carmel.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
