Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
412-531-6984
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Laughlin Funeral Home-Castle Shannon
1008 Castle Shannon Blvd
Castle Shannon, PA 15234
GLORIA JEAN KELLER

GLORIA JEAN KELLER Obituary
KELLER GLORIA JEAN

Age 77, of Overbrook, on Friday June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Henry F. (Pudge) Plewinski; mother of Terri Jones; grandmother of Tim, Kayci, and Zach; great-grandmother of Luke. Gloria was strong-willed and courageous as she faced many health issues. Regardless of how she felt, she was always extremely supportive of her family and others. An avid Steelers fan, she also enjoyed the casinos, horse racing, and any bingo game or raffle. She will be missed by her cats, Lovie, Callie, and Buddy. Surrounded by her family, Gloria's last words were, "I love all of you". Family and friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd. on Monday, from 2-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
