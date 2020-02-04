|
|
Age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Gloria's legacy of her love is evident in the family left behind. Gloria was the beloved wife of Anthony Szoss; mother of Linda Miley of Franklin, PA, Barbara (Doug) Chahoy of Penn Hills, PA, David (Patricia) Gosnell of Plum, PA, Sandra (Craig) Smith of Fort Myers, FL, Patricia (Keith) Schnell of Fredericksberg, VA, Suzanne (Larry) Pilon of Lexington, KY; brother, Raymond (Renee) Panone of Virginia; grandmother of grandchildren who were a constant source of pride and joy, Glorita (Joe) Cuiffi, Eduardo (Amy) Carbungco, Lynnetta (Vernon) Davenport, Suzanna (Nick) Kerchensky, Angela (Dan) DePastino, William Charlie (Katie) Hayes, Sara (Ryan) Celender, Grace Gosnell, Andrew Smith, Katie Smith, Jessica (David) Self, Conrad Pilon and Nolan Pilon; great-grandmother of great-grandchildren whose joy they brought to her was boundless, Brady, Emmett, Tessa, Paulie, Hunter, Allie, Athena, Caraline, Ava, Dominic, Dawson, Charlotte, Anthony and Tai. Our love for Gloria is evident in the love we show to our family, and her love and light will forever shine in our hearts. Gloria's family would like to thank all of our friends for the love and support shown to us throughout this time. Her one wish was to be at the side of her husband in the place they called home for the past year. This was able to be accomplished by the loving care she received by the people who she considered family at Fawn Personal Care Home in Fawn Township, PA. The family would also like to that the staff at Highlands Care for helping Gloria get strong enough to go home. Also we would like to thank Barb from Hospice Care who helped us through the difficult time of saying goodbye to our loving Mom. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020