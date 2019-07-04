Home

GLORIA L. BIDDLE

Age 102, of Collier Twp., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George O. Biddle; loving mother of the late Greg Biddle; sister of the late Daisy, Elizabeth, Iva, Violet and LaVada. She is survived by dear friend of the family, Michael Meyer and several nieces and nephews. Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. in Grace on the Mount Anglican Church, 319 West Sycamore St., (Mt. Washington), Pgh., PA 15211. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Elizabeth Seton Center, 1900 Pioneer Ave., Pgh., PA  15226. henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 4, 2019
