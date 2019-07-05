Home

Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henney, Bradwell & Nirella Funeral Home
524 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Grace on the Mount Anglican Church
319 West Sycamore St
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
GLORIA L. BIDDLE Obituary
BIDDLE GLORIA L.

Age 102, of Collier Twp., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George O. Biddle; loving mother of the late Greg Biddle; sister of the late Daisy, Elizabeth, Iva, Violet and LaVada. She is survived by dear friend of the family, Michael Meyer and several nieces and nephews. Visitation, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. in Grace on the Mount Anglican Church, 319 West Sycamore St., Mt. Washington, Pgh., PA 15211. Everyone please meet at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Elizabeth Seton Center, 1900 Pioneer Ave., Pgh., PA  15226. henneybradwellnirella.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
