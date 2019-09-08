Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Resources
GLORIA L. (BRADDOCK) LEPIANE


2019 - 2019
Gloria Lepiane, formerly of Jefferson Hills, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the age of 82 in McLean, Virginia. She was a beloved wife to Donald Lepiane for 57 years; a loving mother to Adriene (Lepiane) Hanlon; a devoted mother-in-law to Brian Hanlon; and a cherished grandmother to Emmett Hanlon. Gloria was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She attended Point Park College and the University of Pittsburgh, where she met her beloved husband, Don. Gloria and Don shared a wonderful life together that included world-wide travel, entertainment, tennis, skiing, and bridge. Gloria was an enthusiastic member of the Pleasant Hills Garden Club and a three-time president. She was also a longtime parishioner of St. Thomas A'Becket Catholic Church. Gloria loved to cook and was always looking forward to hosting her next dinner party. She cherished her time with family and friends and loved to be surrounded by laughter, fun, and happiness. She would say, if it is not going to be fun, I do not want to do it! Visitation will be held at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236, on September 9, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas A'Becket Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Road, Jefferson Hills 15025, on September 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL CEMETERY, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236, on September 10, 2019, following the mass. Online condolences at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
