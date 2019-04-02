Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
GLORIA LAWLEY

GLORIA LAWLEY Obituary
LAWLEY GLORIA

Age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1940 in Wilkinsburg, PA to William and Helen (Delancey) Butler. Gloria graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1959 and went on to work at Rockwell International. On April 29, 1961, she married John Regis Lawley. Together they enjoyed a lifelong love for each other, their three children, and one grandchild. Gloria, always a mom first, was forever available whether to play, give a new band a listen, watch the Pirates, Steelers, and Pens; or master a video game. She schooled many an opponent in Ms. Pacman and Dr. Mario. But, most of all, Gloria will be remembered for listening. As a mom, grandmum, aunt, or friend, she was always there to lend a caring ear and conversation leading you to find a solution to any problem. As a grandmum, Gloria had a wonderfully close relationship with her grandson Nicholas, following his interest in tech and sci-fi by giving Doctor Who and FaceTime a shot; she was preceded in death by her beloved husband John of 49 years; her parents; sisters Gert (Seifert), and Betty (Donehoo); and brother Bill; she is survived by her brothers, Jim (Crish) and Mike (Denise); daughter Kathie, sons Mike and Joe; grandson Nick; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited Wed. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, to reminisce and support each other. Funeral Service Thurs. 11 a.m. at the funeral home. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to or the . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
