EVANS GLORIA LOUISE "AUNT GLORIA"
Age 89, of Pittsburgh, on February 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Diana L. Brennan, Matthew Brennan and the late Sheila Carletti and Mark Brennan; loving grandmother of Madeline Brennan and Michael Platania; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law of Rosemary Rixey; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in St. Raphael Church, 1118 Chislett Street, Pittsburgh (Morningside) 15206. Gathering to follow at the Morningside VFW Post 3945. Memorials to the Animal Rescue League. Arrangements by ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019