|
|
CARRICK GLORIA M. (DERNOSEK)
Age 91, of South Fayette Twp., on February 14, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Bernard Carrick; loving mother of Bernard (Pamela) Carrick, Jr., Gloria (Bill) Risko, Bill Carrick, Maureen Carrick, Dale (the late Kim) Carrick and Lou (Lynn) Carrick; cherished grandmother of 10; and great-grandmother of six. A child of the Great Depression and WWII. She was a fan of the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins to the last. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), with a Blessing Service immediately following at 12 p.m. Interment at St. Agatha Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Parish, 212 Station Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020