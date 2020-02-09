Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church, Scott Twp.
1000 Lindsay Rd.
Carnegie, PA
Age 91, formerly of Brookline and Mt. Lebanon, on February 6, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Lewis for 67 years; loving mother of John (Debbie) Lewis, Barbara Lewis, Janie (Tom) Root, Joni (Jimmie) Sacco and Eddie (Joanie) Lewis; cherished grandmother of Dana Vidale, Jamie Flisek, Jon Michael Lewis, Haley Lewis, Cole Lewis, Philip Root and Gianna Sacco and great-grandmother of Nico and Trevi Vidale and Evan and Blake Flisek; sister of; Alice (late Pierce) Marratto and the late Loretta Budway and her husband Ray, who survives, Charles Thomas, Jr. and his wife Kay, who survives, also many nieces and nephews. Gloria was a longtime member of the Christian Mothers. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church, Scott Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
