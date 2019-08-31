|
|
DATZ GLORIA P. (DAVIN)
On Tuesday, August 27, Gloria P. (Davin) Datz, age 88, of South Park. Beloved wife of over 50 years to the late Roy Datz; loving mother of Roy, Jr. (Lori) Datz, Debi Datz-Borraccini, and Alan (Barbara) Datz; sister of Mitzie (Buzz) Paine and the late John Polutnik (survived by Maureen) and Frank Polutnik. She will be deeply missed by her four loving grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Nativity Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC. - (412) 655-4600. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019