GLORIA P. (DAVIN) DATZ

DATZ GLORIA P. (DAVIN)

On Tuesday, August 27, Gloria P. (Davin) Datz, age 88, of South Park. Beloved wife of over 50 years to the late Roy Datz; loving mother of Roy, Jr. (Lori) Datz, Debi Datz-Borraccini, and Alan (Barbara) Datz; sister of Mitzie (Buzz) Paine and the late John Polutnik (survived by Maureen) and Frank Polutnik. She will be deeply missed by her four loving grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Also she is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Nativity Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC. - (412) 655-4600. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019
