Age 94, of Monroeville, PA, passed away on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Urbanik; loving mother of Gloria (John) Mathie; grandmother of Susan and Elizabeth Mathie; sister of Joseph (Jean) Patchel, Jr., and Lawrence (the late Doris) Patchel. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Susan (Caldarelli) Patchel; daughter, Susan Urbanik, and sister, LaVerne Morris. During World War II, she worked at Westinghouse as a drafts person, and was responsible for working on the first ever submarine, the Nautilus. Gloria was a career volunteer donating her time at UPMC Falk Medical Library and St. Colman Church Library. She was a member of the International Women's Club and Pittsburgh Symphony East. Friends will be received on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA (412) 823-1950 where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Symphony Development Department, 600 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com