Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA URBANIK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA P. URBANIK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GLORIA P. URBANIK Obituary
URBANIK GLORIA P.

Age 94, of Monroeville, PA, passed away on April 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Urbanik; loving mother of Gloria (John) Mathie; grandmother of Susan and Elizabeth Mathie; sister of Joseph (Jean) Patchel, Jr., and Lawrence (the late Doris) Patchel. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Susan (Caldarelli) Patchel; daughter, Susan Urbanik, and sister, LaVerne Morris. During World War II, she worked at Westinghouse as a drafts person, and was responsible for working on the first ever submarine, the Nautilus. Gloria was a career volunteer donating her time at UPMC Falk Medical Library and St. Colman Church Library. She was a member of the International Women's Club and Pittsburgh Symphony East. Friends will be received on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA (412) 823-1950 where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Symphony Development Department, 600 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now