FELT GLORIA R.
Age 88, of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Fortunato and Christina Pinelli; loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Was a former democratic committee woman, enjoyed card club, avid baseball fan and going to the casino. Married James L. Felt (deceased) on September 12, 1953; mother of Richard (Lorraine), James (Jennifer), David (Patricia), and Robert (Beth) Felt; grandmother of Jimmy, Dana, Kristin (Dan) Manius, David (Chelsea), Rachel, Grant, and Greyson; great-grandmother of Charlotte and Evelyn; sister of Josie Sinagra, Frank (Joyce) Pinelli, and Adeline Occhipinti. Family and friends welcome on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136 where a Blessing Service will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019