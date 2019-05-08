OLUP GLORIA SEBASTIAN

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there. Age 90, peacefully on May 5, 2019, formerly of Finleyville. Gloria was the beloved wife of the late Norman Olup; gentle loving mother of Lenore Thomas (Gene); proud grandmother of Zachary Thomas (Kristin); and her favorite title, great-grandma of Alex Thomas; also many nieces and nephews who will miss their "Aunt Glor". Gloria also leaves behind a brother, Louis Sebastian. Gloria was predeceased by her parents Palmero and Clementina Sebastian; along with her sisters Marie Mantle (Tom), Bea Stanko (Chuck), Jean Weis (Bob); and her in-laws Richard and Virginia Olup. Gloria had a smile that glowed, it was magical. The family would like to thank the staff of Mt. Vernon of South Park and Bridges and 365 Hospices for their compassionate care and support. Gloria made her wishes known long ago. There will be no viewing and burial is private. A Mass in celebration and Thanksgiving for Gloria will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joan of Arc Church.