MOORE, JR. GODFREY TERRY
Age 71, departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Beloved father of Terri Moore and Christopher (Amber) Johnson; brother of Yvonne Moore; grandfather of Anthony and Devin; uncle of Sean (Carolyn) Gilbert; great-uncle of Camille Gilbert and SeanBil Gilbert; also survived by a host of other family members, friends and loved ones. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 E. Swissvale Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East End Cooperative Ministry Food Pantry, 6140 Station St., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Mr. Moore was employed by the Port Authority of Allegheny County and servied as a bus driver for 25 years until he retired in 1998. Arrangements by ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020