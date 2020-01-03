Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Deliverance Baptist Church
812 E. Swissvale Avenue
Wilkinsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GODFREY MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GODFREY TERRY MOORE Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GODFREY TERRY MOORE Jr. Obituary
MOORE, JR. GODFREY TERRY

Age 71, departed this life on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Beloved father of Terri Moore and Christopher (Amber) Johnson; brother of Yvonne Moore; grandfather of Anthony and Devin; uncle of Sean (Carolyn) Gilbert; great-uncle of Camille Gilbert and SeanBil Gilbert; also survived by a host of other family members, friends and loved ones. A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Deliverance Baptist Church, 812 E. Swissvale Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East End Cooperative Ministry Food Pantry, 6140 Station St., Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Mr. Moore was employed by the Port Authority of Allegheny County and servied as a bus driver for 25 years until he retired in 1998. Arrangements by ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15214.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GODFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -