POLLACK GOLDIE T.

Age 93, of Duquesne, on June 20, 2019. She was a daughter of the late John and Julia (Fodor) Szarka. She was a retired Unit Clerk at UPMC McKeesport. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, West Miflin and a member of their Former Christian Mothers and was their former Vice President. She was also a Cub Scout Leader. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late George "Whitey" Pollack, Sr.; mother George Pollack, Jr., of Yorkville, IL, Gregory Pollack, of Duquesne, and Gloria (the late Robert W.) Pollack-Bradley, of Henderson, NV; grandmother of Zachary (Melissa) Pollack-Bradley; great-grandmother of Logan Bradley; sister of the late Vilma (the late Paul) Pollack. Visitation on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m., follwed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church at 10 a.m. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin.