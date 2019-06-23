Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GOLDIE POLLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GOLDIE T. POLLACK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GOLDIE T. POLLACK Obituary
POLLACK GOLDIE T.

Age 93, of Duquesne, on June 20, 2019. She was a daughter of the late John and Julia (Fodor) Szarka. She was a retired Unit Clerk at UPMC McKeesport. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church, West Miflin and a member of their Former Christian Mothers and was their former Vice President. She was also a Cub Scout Leader. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late George "Whitey" Pollack, Sr.; mother George Pollack, Jr., of Yorkville, IL, Gregory Pollack, of Duquesne, and Gloria (the late Robert W.) Pollack-Bradley, of Henderson, NV; grandmother of Zachary (Melissa) Pollack-Bradley; great-grandmother of Logan Bradley; sister of the late Vilma (the late Paul) Pollack. Visitation on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300, where a Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m., follwed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church at 10 a.m. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now