Age 88, on Monday, February 11, 2019 of Whitehall. Loving husband of 62 years to Nancy (Donahue) Quinque; proud father of Susie Quinque, Kerry (Michael) Abbiatici and Ernie (Sandy) Quinque; cherished Pap of Lauren and Lindsey DeIntinis, Kaylin (fiancé Steven Eakin) and Nolan Abbiatici, and Ben and Sophia Quinque; loving brother of Ezzio "Axel" (Ann) Quinque and the late Jesse (survived by Lidia) Quinque and Emma (Jack) Bartley; brother-in-law of Raymond (Nancy) Donahue and Judy (Ken) Windsheimer. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Golf was a 50-year member of Bricklayer (BAC) Local #9. He served his country admirably in the Korean War, 32nd Infantry Regiment, and was awarded three Bronze Stars. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 16, 2019 in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Golf's family would like to thank Mercy Hospital Cardiac Unit and Family Hospice and Palliative Care for their kind, compassionate and unwavering care. Please send condolences to


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
