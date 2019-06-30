DAVIS III GOMER "ED"

Age 96, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at L.G.A.R. Nursing and Rehab Center. A lifetime resident of E. McKeesport, Gomer served our country as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army/Air Corp. During WWII he was a B-17 pilot with the 15th Air Force, 301st Bombardment Group, 353rd Squadron, stationed in Foggia, Italy. Gomer was a lifetime member of the White Oak Rod and Gun Club, a longtime member of the American Legion, and the Air Force Alumni Association. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Lois Cushing Davis. He is survived by his children, Cherie Davis, Kathy Davis Buzzard, Ed (Diane) Davis, Kent (Robin) Davis, and Patty Davis Kinney. Also survived by nine grandkids and nine great-grandkids. Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilmerding, PA, 412-824-4332. A service conducted by Reverend Huett Fleming will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Restland Memorial Park in Monroeville. The family suggests contributions in his honor be made to the , Southwestern PA Chapter, 444 Liberty Ave., Ste. 1300, Pgh., PA 15222.